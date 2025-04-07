Pilot scheme is helping people in Lincolnshire stay independent in their own homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pilot scheme aimed at providing technology to help people to stay independent at home has changed the life of a Gainsborough woman.

Veronica Eden, a former international teacher from Gainsborough, says that being supplied with new technology in her home has had a huge positive effect on her life.

Specialised equipment has been fitted to help her with daily tasks such as turning lights off and on, and video-calling her daughter in Spain. The equipment has been provided for her following a social care needs assessment with the council.

The scheme will also see the fitting of smart plugs which will enable Veronica to turn anything with a plug on or off using a digital screen. As she is permanently restricted to her bed, it’s now possible for her to adjust the heating or turn the radio on independently.

Gainsborough resident Veronica Eden learns from care technology consultant Dan Clarke how to get the best out of her new system

Veronica said: “This has transformed my life.

“It gives me back control of my environment, I don’t have to wait for care workers to get here.

“It has also given me my daughter back. The monitor is nice and close and I can make video calls to my daughter in Spain when I want to. I think I was the first person in Lincolnshire to benefit from this council pilot scheme and I’m so pleased that I was able to take part.”

The 18-month scheme was launched last February and has so far helped 177 people, with 192 pieces of equipment fitted to help people remain independent in their homes. Advisors supply and install the equipment and make sure those using it can use it confidently.

As well as allowing people to stay at home instead of going into residential care, it can also reduce the number of one-to-one home visits that might be required.

Care technology consultant, Dan Clarke, who is responsible for working with residents and installing the equipment in homes, said: “Basically, we can help Veronica to operate anything with a plug in her room, on her own.

“What it does for Veronica, or for anyone that is accepted on this pilot scheme, is it maintains their independence. The people we help want to remain in their home, and this sort of technology can help to make that possible.”

The council’s adult care team now has a growing range of devices that can complement traditional forms of care, enhancing the support provided to people at home, in residential care, or supported housing.

Martin Samuels, executive director for adult care and community wellbeing, said: “Ensuring our residents get the support they need to live a gloriously ordinary life is a priority for the council.

“Technology-enabled care not only helps people maintain their independence and stay in their own home for longer, but it can also give carers real-time updates on their loved one’s location and condition, providing peace of mind.

“The technology is improving all the time, helping to enhance the experience of those receiving care and enabling the council to better manage the increasing demand for services. It’s revolutionising 21st century care, offering both better support and better value for money – it really is a win-win situation.”