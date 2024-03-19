Plan ahead if you're going away this Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around fifteen-million people in England have a long-term condition which is managed with medication and other treatment. So, if you’re planning a trip it’s important to make sure you have everything you need.

Dr Sunil Hindocha, GP and Interim Medical Director for the ICB said

“It’s best to talk to your local pharmacist if you’re on medication for a long-term condition, such as asthma, diabetes or a heart condition to find out if you need a repeat prescription to take with you. You don’t want to run out while you’re away. If you haven’t already, talk to your GP practice about registering for their online services which allow you to request a repeat prescription from anywhere, so your GP can send a prescription to a pharmacy near to your holiday destination. In addition you can also make appointments online.

“It’s also important to take care of yourself and by following a few simple precautions can help to keep you well this bank holiday.”