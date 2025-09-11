Plans to reduce 'horrendously expensive' mental health placements out of Lincolnshire

Ashley House in Grantham. Photo: LPFT

An NHS pilot aims to stop mental health patients being sent out of Lincolnshire for care, with councillors urging that the “horrendously expensive” practice is ended.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley House in Grantham is being converted into a ‘step down’ unit for people who are fit to be discharged, but are waiting on the necessary accommodation or support.

These patients spent 2,371 days waiting for discharge last year, with much of it out of Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley House is expected to open this October as part of a two-year pilot program. It will be suitable for short-term stays of up to eight weeks.

County Hall on Newland Street, Lincolnshire County Council's HQ. Credit: LDRS

Residents will be given help with issues like housing and finance to ensure they can successfully return to the community.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust told a health committee at Lincolnshire County Council it would ease pressure on the mental health system.

“By developing a step-down service, we will be able to provide a more appropriate environment for people when they no longer need intensive hospital care,” a report says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[It will] hopefully free up more capacity to keep people in Lincolnshire for their hospital care and provide a better experience and outcomes for our patients.”

Councillor Robert Kendrick (Con) described out-of-county placements as “horrendously expensive”.

Councillor Karen Lee (Lab) shared stories about her late mother’s treatment for dementia.

“When they were talking about sending her out of the area, it was so distressing for our family,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If she had been, we wouldn’t have been able to visit every day.

“Placements are not just about the expense; it’s about the family.”

Councillor Suzanne Welberry (Progressive Ind) said she had a family member placed far from Lincolnshire, which was extremely difficult.

“Exiling them from their family is absolutely disgusting. Why there is no provision in Lincolnshire is beyond me,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is working with Turning Point, a leading social enterprise, to develop the new countywide mental health step-down service in Grantham.

Ashley House used to house a mental health rehabilitation service in the town, but has been unused for a while. The new service will support people from across the county who are clinically ready to be discharged from a mental health hospital but who need a little more support to get up to speed with independent living again.

The team will help them access benefits and re-build their confidence with life skills such as shopping, cooking and budgeting which they may not have used for a while. The team will also help people find organisations and groups in their local community to connect with and build their social networks.

The unit will support 15 guests on one of two pathways – for up to four weeks for those without additional housing needs, and for up to eight weeks for those who need specialist housing support. All guests will stay at Ashley House voluntarily and will need to be residents of Lincolnshire and not subject to ongoing restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Harwood, Director of Operations for Adult Community Services at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “By developing a step-down service we’ll be able to provide a more appropriate environment for people when they no longer need intensive mental health care – freeing up more capacity in the county’s inpatient mental health units and providing a better experience and outcomes for our patients.

“This new model of care isn’t about new funding, but about repurposing spend currently used to care for people out of area in a more innovative and effective way, to keep people as close to home as possible.”

You can find out more about Ashley House by visiting www.lpft.nhs.uk/Ashley-House. You can also attend one of two virtual information sessions on Friday October 3 either between 10am and 11am or 2pm and 3pm, or go and see the new service in person on Thursday October 9 between 2pm and 4pm.

People can register their interest in attending any of these sessions by emailing [email protected] or calling 07773 206 341.