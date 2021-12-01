Give blood this Christmas EMN-210112-135610001

Around 6,000 units of blood are needed every day to help save the lives of sick and injured people across England and Wales, and, for some people who have experienced severe blood loss, a blood transfusion can mean the difference between life and death.

The NHS nationally needs nearly 400 new donors a day to meet demand, as well as around 135,000 new donors a year to replace those who can no longer donate and 40,000 more black donors to meet growing demand for better-matched blood

In addition, 30,000 new donors with priority blood types such as O negative are needed every year, and more young people to start giving blood to ensure the NHS has enough blood in the future.

NHS Blood and Transplant is working with the rest of the NHS to keep supplying lifesaving blood to hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, and need people to keep donating blood as normal.

Donor centres are open, extra safety measures are in place, and staff are taking special measures to provide a clean and safe space for you to donate.

As long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7 stone 12lbs (50 kg), and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before), you should be able to give blood. People aged over 70 need to have given blood in the last two years in order to continue donating.

There have been some recent changes to the eligibility to give blood and the latest information can be found here.

Where can I give blood?

Boston - Hubberts Bridge Community Centre, Tuesday December 14

Mablethorpe - Mablethorpe Community Hall, Thursday December 16

Market Rasen - The Festival Hall, Friday December 17

Sleaford - New Life Conference Centre, Tuesday December 21

Spilsby - Franklin Hall, Friday December 24

Horncastle - Stanhope Hall, Monday January 31

Louth - Magna Vitae Meridian Leisure Centre, Monday March 21