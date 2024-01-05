Pocklington's budding bakers raising money for military mental health

​Two budding young bakers are aiming to help raise money for a mental health charity serving those in the military.

Casper and Oliver Pocklington.

​Little Oliver Pocklington started baking during the Covid-19 lockdown with parents Adam and Hollie, of Pocklington’s Bakery, when he was just two years old and as they had such an a-bun-dance of cake that the family started selling it and within a year, had raised £1,000 for Withern Chapel.

Now his younger brother Casper, three, has followed in his family’s footsteps and started taking an interest in baking as well, so now they have started fundraising once again.

This time the family have chosen to raise money for Head Up, the current chosen charity of the RAF Typhoon Display team, a charity close to the family’s hearts not only because Casper loves aeroplanes, especially the Typhoon Display Jet ‘Blackjack’ but because Adam is a former serving member of the Armed Forces.

Head Up is aiming to create a unique, holistic countryside retreat, offering seven-day residential courses, to provide personalised mental-health support for serving and retired members from all services of the Armed Forces.

"We have friends who are currently serving, as well as veterans, who we would not want to see without support if they needed it,” Hollie said, “Your donations would be even more appreciated, as the boys are hoping to be able to "meet" Blackjack, if they raise enough money!”

Cakes can be found for sale, with proceeds to Heads Up, in Withern Chapel on Tuesdays, or order via Pocklington’s Bakery at https://www.facebook.com/PocklingtonsBakery/.