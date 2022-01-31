Post-Covid rehabilitation service is treating those with ongoing symptoms - column by Maz Fosh, chief executive at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust

About 884 patients have been referred into the service and there are about 407 people being treated currently.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) we host the Lincolnshire Post Covid Rehabilitation Service which was established in December 2020.

The Post Covid Rehabilitation Service brings together existing rehabilitation services from the Lincolnshire health and care system.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Covid is a term used when patients have ongoing Covid-19 symptoms and these cannot be explained by any other condition.

Symptoms could include a lasting cough, continued weight loss or muscle pain that doesn’t ease. However symptoms can be varied and can change over time. For more information on this please access the NHS Your Covid Recovery website yourcovidrecovery.nhs.uk.

The LCHS staff involved in the service include physiotherapists, a specialist occupational therapist, a specialist cardiac nurse, a GP and therapy assistants, who work alongside a wider multi-disciplinary team.

The Lincolnshire Post Covid Rehabilitation Service arranges for a number of professionals to meet virtually to discuss which services might be best placed to help patients with their recovery.

Examples of services involved include, Steps 2 Change, run by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to help with anxiety and low mood, speech and language therapists (LCHS) for issues with swallowing and voice changes post-Covid, and social prescribers who help integrate people back into the community and back to their previous activities.

Patients have an agreed personalised care plan, which is updated regularly and adapted according to the patient’s current symptoms and needs.

For example, the service has recently helped a patient suffering with ongoing fatigue and breathlessness, which meant they were unable to return to their job as a teacher. The patient received support from the specialist occupational therapist and the specialist physiotherapist for fatigue and breathlessness management. This patient is now beginning to see significant improvements and is on their way to returning to work and the activities they love.

This service is largely virtual due to the geography of the county; however, patients may be seen face-to-face for treatment. The team uses rehabilitation apps that enable patients to take a proactive approach to their rehab and virtual monitoring by the team.

About 884 patients have been referred into the service and there are about 407 people being treated currently. This includes men, women and children who have had Covid-19 and have suffered from symptoms after four weeks.

The good news is, the team is finding that people are generally getting better over time with the support of the service and returning to normal activities and work.

People suffering from symptoms of Covid for more than four weeks are advised to contact their GP for a referral to the Lincolnshire Post Covid Rehabilitation Service.