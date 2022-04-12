Preparing to take plunge to raise awareness in tribute to sister

Jessica Wilson (left) with her sister Natalie, who died by suicide. EMN-220804-112818001

Jessica Wilson, 27, is planning to take part in a bungee jump in July to raise money for Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS), a national charity that provides support to adults who have been bereaved by suicide.

This is a cause close to her heart as her sister, Natalie, tragically died by suicide in April 2018 at the age of 25.

The sisters were close growing up as teenagers, and Jessica said Natalie was an incredibly intelligent woman who had just completed her Masters in Journalism and Media when she died.

An ambassador for BEAT, the eating disorders charity, Jessica said that Natalie was a passionate advocate for mental health having suffered from eating disorders herself, hence she also wants to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

She said: “One in four people has mental health problems, so it’s much more common than people realise.

“Losing Natalie was so hard and it still is – it doesn’t get easier, you just learn to adapt.”

After her sister’s death, Jessica started attending support groups run by SOBS, which she said really helped her come to terms with her grief, and were especially helpful during lockdown.

So now she decided to take part in a bungee jump to help raise money for the charity which helped her so much.

She said: “It will be nerve-racking and I’m a bit scared but I know I’m raising money and it’s a good thing.”

To make a donation to Jessica’s cause, visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/suicideisreal

To find out more about SOBS, visit their website at https://uksobs.org/