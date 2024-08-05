Project supports hospital patients with sensory needs needing emergency care

A new project is launching this week to support hospital patients with sensory needs who are in need of emergency care.

Sensory friendly resource bags are being made available at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals.

Patients with sensory needs often find Emergency Department environments overwhelming, due to all of the noises and activity.

To support patients with autism or learning disabilities, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is introducing the bags which include items such as noise-cancelling headphones, an eye mask, stress ball, a sensory chew bracelet and a colouring book with pencils. Each bag also contains an easy-read patient information leaflet and a feedback form to gather insights for continuous improvement.

Specialist Safeguarding Learning Disability Nurse Kerry Poberezniuk, Safeguarding and Vulnerabilities Nurse Specialist for Dementia Zoe Chapman and Patient Experience Manager Sharon Kidd came up with the idea.

They also had support from Lincolnshire patients who are experts by experience. One such expert by experience is David. He said: “These bags are really great and helpful. I wish they had been around the last time I came to A&E as they really would have helped me. At least I know to ask for one if I ever need to attend in the future.”

Kerry said: “Our new sensory friendly bags are designed to help create a calm and safe space when senses become overwhelmed and there is a need to get away from the outside world, ultimately giving our patients a better experience whilst waiting to be seen and cared for.

“The feedback from staff has been incredible. It's truly inspiring to see how such a simple idea can have a huge positive impact on someone's healthcare experience. The bags are especially useful for patients who arrive unexpectedly and do not have their own coping items.”

Staff can also update a patient’s records to help improve communication during their stay and also identify any additional support they might need during future visits.

The bags have been funded by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. Charity Manager, Ben Petts, said: “Nobody ever wants to visit an Emergency Department, but it is even more daunting and overwhelming for people with learning disabilities. As a charity we fund the extras not covered by the NHS and our proud to be supporting these bags.”

Kerry added: “Together, we can make a real difference to the hospital experience for patients with sensory needs.”