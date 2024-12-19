Health leaders have approved recommendations to permanently close the vacant NHS premises in Wainfleet following a public consultation.

As reported, the surgery in William Way first closed in December 2016, resulting in a campaign by patients to get it reopened, backed by former MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman. That closure affected more than 2,000 patients who had to register as temporary patients at surgeries outside Wainfleet.

The decision to permanently close it follows a consultation by NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) from September 11 to October 21.

According to the NHS, the consultation included a patient survey and three engagement events to ensure residents had the opportunity to share their views.

Patients fighting to save Wainfleet Surgery from closure when it forst closed in 2016.

The ICB received feedback regarding access, transport, and population growth.

Having considered the feedback, the ICB were satisfied these could be addressed as part of the wider ongoing improvements across primary care and community services.

These include:

 new phone systems with callback functionality,

 enhanced access to evening and weekend appointments through Primary

Care Networks,

 further promotion of the Pharmacy First service, ensuring eligible patients

continue to receive free medications for minor illnesses,

 alternative options such as virtual and phone consultations, as well as remote

prescription services.

The ICB were also assured that health service pressures from future housing developments would be mitigated through Section 106 funding agreements with developers, and that seasonal tourism impacts have decreased due to the availability of electronic prescriptions and remote GP consultations for temporary residents.

The NHS premises in Wainfleet has been for the most part vacant since GP services at Wainfleet for Hawthorn Medical Practice patients were paused in 2020.

Sarah-Jane Mills, Director for Primary Care and Community and Social Value at the ICB said: “Maintaining the premises no longer represented value for money, and whilst we appreciate that some residents expressed a preference to retain a local service in Wainfleet, our focus is to ensure that we are in a position to invest in developing wider healthcare services.”

Ms Mills added: “The permanent closure of a premises that has been vacant for some time will allow us to utilise the funding to support local healthcare provision and enable Hawthorn Medical Practice to focus their efforts on delivering care at its two active sites.”

Ms Mills concluded: “This decision reflects the ICB’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access and efficiency for the people of Lincolnshire.”