Proposals for a new multi-million pound 19-bed mental health facility in Boston

An artist's impression of what the new mental health facility could look like.

The plans, if given the go-ahead, will see the new facility built at the former Norton Lea site, off London Road.

Vacant for the last 15 years, this former health facility for people with learning difficulties and mental health problems has just been demolished.

The proposals for the new facility, which is expected to cost £34 million, have been put forward to NHS England by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT).

Demolition of the former site at Norton Lea has now been completed.

The new hub will feature 19 single en-suite bedrooms, dedicated areas for extra care and assessment, direct access for patients to outdoor courtyards, and on site access to private, established green spaces.

Alan Pattison, programme lead from LPFT explains: “This is part of a national programme to improve mental healthcare services.

“We want to improve privacy and dignity standards for people who use our services, so we’d like to create a 19-bed mixed gender inpatient facility for working age adults, which will serve those living to the east and south of Lincolnshire.

“We’ve co-designed the building with our Experts by Experience, healthcare professionals and construction experts, so we’re confident we will create a therapeutic space for those who receive care from us.

The layout plan for the proposed LPFT mental health hub in Boston.

“This project is part of a multi-million pound investment to remove the outdated dormitory style accommodation, which we currently have at Pilgrim Hospital. We hope by building at Norton Lea, we will also be able to co-locate other mental health support services, making it a real support hub for the people of Boston.”

Residents are invited to an information session to find out more about the proposals for the mental health hub. This takes place at St Thomas’ Church Hall on Tuesday, October 25, and Tuesday, November 1, between 2pm and 7pm. Residents will be able to speak to the project team and construction experts.

If you would like to be involved in the development, join LPFT’s Better Together Focus Group, via [email protected] or by calling 07779206374.

