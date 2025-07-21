Proposals to provide more community care to reduce pressure on Lincolnshire hospitals

Boston's Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: James Turner

Councillors back plans for community care to avoid pressure on Lincolnshire hospitals

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health workers will be going into patients’ homes to deliver the care they need in a bid to avoid people getting stuck in a spiral of regular hospital stays.

New community care proposals – which will also involve delivering more appointments at GP surgeries and care homes – are part of United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust’s (ULHT) Neighbourhood Health Model, and aim to reduce the strain on frontline emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024/25, almost a thousand patients were back in hospital within three days of being discharged – and bosses admit that some people are being sent home too early because of a lack of resources.

Coun Karen Lee. Photo: LCC

ULHT deputy chief executive, Daren Fradgley, outlined the plans at a health scrutiny committee meeting at Lincolnshire County Council on July 16 – and the idea was supported by councillors.

Mr Fradgley said: “We know that we’ve got to remove pressure on frontline services and provide services which can be carried out at a resident’s home. We’re looking at ways to bring as many services as possible to people and to do this earlier enough so that they don’t require further services in the future.

“Instead of people coming to see a consultant in a hospital, we’re looking at how we can bring consultants to GP surgeries locally so that people don’t have to travel long distances. We need to be consultants at the heart of GP surgeries as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also looking to get consultants to go to care homes and provide services at local hubs. This is about bringing healthcare professionals right into the community.”

The hospital trust said that 976 people were readmitted to hospital within 72 hours in 2024/25.

Mr Fradgley added: “I don’t know a single person who works in the NHS to do a bad job but the pressures on the service mean that people often make mistakes. What I think we need to do is get the right care at the right time so that services don’t get overwhelmed.”

He went on to say that the number of different organisations operating within the trust makes it difficult to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I would say that the NHS has become more complex. We have multiple different organisations within it. The whole system has got way too complex and difficult to manage.

“These partnerships can create a barrier between primary and secondary care. We know that we’re prescribing and discharging people earlier than we should because we’ve run out of capacity.”

The plans are part of the trust’s five year plan for 2025 to 2030.

The trust runs hospitals in Grantham, Boston, Lincoln and Louth.

Coun Karen Lee (Labour) said she backed the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’m very supportive of the NHS and I think this strategy is absolutely necessary and I fully support it.”

Liz Ball, director of nursing at Healthwatch Lincolnshire, added: “We have found at Healthwatch Lincolnshire that transport for patients who are waiting to be discharged is often an issue.”

But Coun Richard Wright (Conservative) suggested that the hospital trust should be listening more to staff and patients about the issues that they’re facing.

He added: “There seems to be a massive lack of listening between patients and staff. They have suggestions on how things can be improved but no one is listening to them.”

In response, Mr Fradgley added: “We do listen to staff but we can never do enough listening and we know that we’ve got to do more.”