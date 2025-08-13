£1.2m grant fund launched to support older people on a low income in East Lindsey

The new grant funding is to help organisations supporting older people in rural and coastal areas, including East Lindsey. Photo: Centre for Aging Better

East Lindsey is to get a share of a £1.2million grant fund launched by national charity Independent Age to support projects helping older people in rural and coastal areas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Older People’s Fund money will fund projects that deliver practical advice and support in specific rural and coastal areas where there are a higher number of older people living on a low income including many older private renters.

In each round, the Older People’s Fund aims to support one or more of six priority groups who are more likely to face financial hardship in later life based on a report published by Independent Age in 2023. The previous round funded projects that provide support to older women from racially minoritised groups. This round is focussing on regions with high numbers of older private renters, as 37 per cent of this group experience relative income poverty after housing costs, says the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding is being made available to organisations in East Lindsey as well as five other areas in England and Wales.

Grants will be awarded to charities in these regions that help older people access financial support, reduce costs where possible, or stay in safe and suitable housing. The grants will range from £75,000 to £150,000 over three years (equivalent to £25,000–£50,000 per year).

Applications will be held in two stages, starting with an Expression of Interest (EOI). The closing date for submissions for the EOI is 2pm on Thursday August 28 2025. Successful EOIs will then be invited to submit a more detailed application for the Independent Age grants panel to consider.

To find out more about the fund, including eligibility criteria, FAQs and how to apply, visit: www.independentage.org/grant-making/older-peoples-fund-2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Age is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of older people facing financial hardship. It offers free, practical support through its helpline and expert advisers, and since 2021, has awarded over 130 grants to local organisations supporting older people across the UK. The charity also raises awareness of poverty in later life and campaigns for lasting change.

Hannah Lison, Head of Grants and Partnerships at Independent Age, said: “The Older People’s Fund aims to improve access to advice and services for people more likely to face financial hardship in later life. Our research shows that there are lots of older private renters in coastal and rural areas of England and Wales who likely need support. We know there are organisations already doing great work in these places so this £1.2 million will contribute to continuing, and expanding, the valuable work being delivered by trusted local experts in their local communities.

“We’re excited to be continuing the Older People’s Fund with this latest round and to be adding to the 50 projects we are currently supporting with grant-funding. We encourage any organisation that might fit the criteria for this fund to visit our website or get in touch with our Grants team to find out more.”