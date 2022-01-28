£3.2m investment to bring robotic surgery to Lincolnshire

The new state-of-the-art robotic surgery system for Lincolnshire. EMN-220128-122546001

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) is investing more than £3.2 million in a new robotic assisted surgery system that will offer more choice for urology and colorectal cancer patients as they undergo vital treatment.

The system is a computer enhanced surgical robot designed to mimic the surgeon’s hand movements, enabling them to perform incredibly delicate procedures through the smallest of incisions.

Currently those patients able to access robotic treatments have to travel outside of Lincolnshire for their care as there has previously been no such system in the county’s hospitals.

Consultant Urologist Aris Alevizopoulos, who is based at Lincoln County Hospital, has up to now been performing robot assisted procedures for cancer patients in Leicester General Hospital, as part of the East Mercia Urology Alliance with ULHT and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

He explained: “By having our own robotic assisted surgery system in Lincolnshire, this will allow us to offer cancer surgery in a timely manner, and much closer to home for patients who would otherwise have been waiting up to three or four months for their procedure.

“This robotic system upskills the operating surgeon and allows an advanced minimally invasive approach, which comes with a reduced risk of surgical complications, meaning those having surgery will be expected to go home earlier and have a faster recovery.

“Our Surgery Division is excited to be bringing this service of excellence to Lincolnshire to further support our patients.”

The new system is due to be delivered to Lincoln County Hospital this month, when training will also commence with the surgical team. The first patients are due to be treated using the robotic system during February 2022.

As well as delivering benefits to patients, the investment also supports the Trust’s longer term vision for improvements outlined in its five-year Integrated Improvement Plan.

Paul Matthew, Director of Finance and Digital at ULHT, added: “This is an exciting opportunity to further develop the services available for people in Lincolnshire. Not only are we supporting greater choice in the available treatments, we hope to make significant reductions in waiting times for those in need of our care.