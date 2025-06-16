£8.6m health research campus opens in Mablethorpe

MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins (sixth from left) and resident Luke Smith-Ridehalgh, whose inspiring story captured the hearts of many on the day, cutting the ribbob.

Hundreds of people have already toured an £8.6m health research campus in Mablethorpe after its official opening.

MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins was at the ceremony on Thursday and toured the Stanley Avenue site, which will cater for researchers and businesses working in the health sector.

Known as the Campus for Future Living, it includes laboratories, lecture halls and accommodation to support the development of medical technology and provide training for carers and clinicians.

The ribbon cutting was led by local Ms Atkins and Luke Smith-Ridehalgh, a Mablethorpe resident whose inspiring story captured the hearts of many on the day.

Representatives from Connected Coast, the University of Lincoln, Specsavers, Clip (Community Learning in Partnership) amongst numerous others, were also present to showcase what the Campus promises to deliver.

Visitors were treated to an exciting day packed with free activities, including health checks, healthcare demos, food tastings, interactive stalls, and taster sessions showcasing the courses and support services available at the site.

The Campus was made possible following East Lindsey District Council's bid for Government Town's Fund funding, supported by Connected Coast

Coun William Gray, Portfolio Holder of Communities and Better Ageing at East Lindsey District Council, praised the day’s success, saying:

Coun William Gray (left) touring the facility.

“The Campus for Future Living is a game-changer for Mablethorpe.

"To see so many people turn out, curious and excited about what’s ahead, is exactly why this space was funded by the Government following a successful bid from East Lindsey District Council and Connected Coast.

“It’s more than a building – it’s a hub of opportunity, learning and support that will make a lasting difference to people’s lives. I’m really excited for the possibilities the Campus will bring to Mablethorpe, the partnerships it will create and the opportunities it will open for local people.”

Claire Woodward, Director of Community Development at Acis Group, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see the Campus launch so positively and to welcome hundreds of people through the doors.

Over 400 people visited the facility during the day.

"This is a place designed with the community at its heart – and whether it’s for a course, a coffee, or a conversation, everyone is welcome.

"The level of engagement we saw on launch day proves how vital this space will be for the local area.”

For more information on the Campus for Future Living, visit www.campusforfutureliving.co.uk/