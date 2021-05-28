Pub owner launches new mental health walking group for men

Paws and Pints will be a monthly meet up in Sleaford offering a safe, supportive place for men that struggle with their mental health, to go for a walk and a chat over a couple of pints or a coffee.

It is the creation of Ryan Blankley, who runs Watergate Yard bar in the town with wife Hollie.

Outwardly confident and sociable Ryan said the idea was born from his personal struggles with mental health over the last 15 years and since the passing of his mum in 2011. “Particularly the last few years I’ve really struggled with anxiety disorder and wanted other men out there to know it’s OK to talk and that they’re not alone with this.

“I know that lots of my friends and people I know are struggling too.” Often such issues remain hidden to friends.

“Life throws so much at us; illness, bereavement, relationship breakdowns and financial difficulties to name a few, and sometimes just everyday life can be too much,” he said.

Ryan insists he has no formal training, the group is an informal get together for a walk with or without your dog: “There’s no pressure to talk about anything you’re not comfortable with, but equally it’s a platform to reach out to others with the same struggles.

“Fresh air and a little physical exercise can make you feel so much better. Talking things over helps too.”

The first meet up will be on Sunday, May 30 at 10.30am, setting off from the bar in Watergate, heading out along the banks of the River Slea, before returning to the Yard for a drink.

The 41-year-old father-of-five has been staggered and humbled by the interest and support so far since announcing his plan on social media.

Off the back of his new group, some female friends have created their own group called Paws and Prosecco to support each other in the same way, walking and talking over problems on a monthly basis.