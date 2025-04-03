RAF Benevolent Fund launches new annual Heritage Ride

Cyclists at RAF Digby,. Photo: Michael Powell, RAF Benevolent Fund

The Royal Air Force’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund, will hold its new Heritage Ride in Lincolnshire.

The Heritage Ride is a 40 or 100-mile cycle challenge taking place both virtually and physically across heritage sites in Lincolnshire.

The physical Heritage Ride will take place on Saturday September 27 starting and finishing at RAF Digby. A virtual challenge will also take place the weekend of September 27 and 28, allowing riders to participate in the event by completing the 40 or 100-mile distance anywhere in the world.

Jenny Pearce, Head of Community Fundraising at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Following on from our much-loved Dambusters Ride, we are excited to launch our new Heritage Ride which, this year, is celebrating the heritage of the RAF.

“Thanks to our incredible supporters who take part in our fundraising events, we can continue our longstanding support for the RAF Family when they need us most. I’d like to encourage members of the RAF Family and the public to get involved and share your stories of what has inspired you to take on this cycling challenge. Whatever your motivation, we’d love to hear about it – so please share!”

The heritage sites will include Wickenby Aerodrome, Scampton Church and the International Bomber Command Centre, as well as passing Woodhall Spa, RAF Fillingham Heritage Centre and RAF Waddington to name a few.

The theme for this year’s ride is ‘Your Heritage, Your Ride’, encouraging participants to share their personal links to the RAF and inspiration behind their decision to support the RAF Family.

Since its formation in 1919, the Royal Air Force has played a pivotal role in our national heritage. From safeguarding our skies and protecting against threats to preventing conflict and delivering humanitarian aid, RAF personnel have stood on the shoulders of those who served before them. Their bravery, integrity, and unwavering commitment continue to be a source of national pride. Throughout the decades, the RAF has been defined by stories of fortitude, camaraderie, heroism, and determination. Faced with immense challenges, demanding conditions, and difficult choices, serving and former serving personnel, and their families, have time and again met the challenge. For 106 years, the Fund has stood beside the RAF Family, providing crucial support to those who serve, have served, and their loved ones. The charity remains committed to honouring their sacrifices and ensuring that no member of the RAF Family faces hardship alone.

The Heritage Ride 2025 is sponsored by Exolum International UK, a longstanding corporate partner of the Fund.

To get involved, you can share your stories with the RAF Benevolent Fund on social media tagging them @rafbf and using the hashtag #YourHeritageYourRide.

You can sign up to take part in the Heritage Ride to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund at https://rafbf.enthuse.com/profile.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.