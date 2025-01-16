Recruitment day to support expanding outpatient team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those interested in a career providing administrative support to busy hospital outpatient services in Lincolnshire are being invited to a recruitment day.

The special fast-track event will mean prospective candidates can chat to the Outpatient Appointment Services Team to find out about the roles available and have an interview on the same day, if they meet the requirements of the role.

The Outpatient Appointment Services Team at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) is responsible for supporting the general day-to-day working of the Outpatient Department.

Anouska Davies, Operational Services Manager at ULTH, said: “This special drop-in recruitment event is a great opportunity to come and talk to the team and find out about the exciting opportunities we have to offer.

Sharon Parks, a Senior Administration Assistant within the Outpatient Appointment Services team at Lincoln.

“Our Outpatient Appointment Services Team directly impact our patients’ lives by being an important point of contact, helping to coordinate new and follow-up appointments, and acting as a first point of contact and liaising with GPs and other health care professionals.

“This is the first time this kind of event has been organised for our Outpatient Appointment Service, and we will have lots of information available about what a typical day will look like, and other benefits such as flexible working, career development through the NHS Talent Academy and our Staff Networks.

“No previous NHS experience is required for the roles we have available, so we’re looking for fantastic individuals who are willing to learn and contribute to a team which is dedicated to providing the highest level of service.”

The Outpatients Senior Administration Assistant roles available are all based at Lincoln County Hospital.

More information, including the job description and job application, can be found on the NHS Jobs website.

The team is offering flexible start dates, subject to the completion of the recruitment process.

The recruitment event will take place between 10.30am and 3pm on Thursday 23 January 2025 at Lincoln County Hospital Sports and Social Club, which can be found on the corner of Greetwell Road and St Anne’s Road, Lincoln.

Those attending should bring their CV, their identification and any relevant certifications.

An application form can be filled out online via the NHS Jobs website before prospective candidates arrive on the day or immediately after interview at the event.