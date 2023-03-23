Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
37 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
2 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
3 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Remember prescriptions ahead of holidays

​Easter is fast approaching -with Good Friday on April 7 and Easter Monday on April 10, so with this in mind NHS Lincolnshire ICB is reminding patients to order their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:02 GMT
Remember to order prescriptions
Remember to order prescriptions
Remember to order prescriptions

​The ICB is encouraging patients to make sure they renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start as running out of daily medication over this period could have serious consequences for patients who rely on them to control a range of conditions including heart and breathing problems.

Ideally, repeat prescriptions should be ordered at least a week in advance of the bank holiday weekend, as many pharmacies will be closed.

A spokesman for the NHS Lincolnshire ICB (Integrated Care Board) said: “The last thing we want for our patients is having their bank holiday spoilt by not being able to take regular medication.

Most Popular

"For those with long-term health problems, taking daily medication is an important part of their treatment, and many are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospital stays if medical supplies run out.“This is why patients, their families and carers are being asked to check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the break.

"If they don’t, they should call into their pharmacist or local GP surgery in good time.

If you should become unwell over the bank holiday period or need medical advice when your GP surgery is closed, the GP out-of-hours services can be accessed by visiting NHS 111 online or by calling NHS 111 (on 111) free of charge.

NHS