Remember prescriptions ahead of holidays

​Easter is fast approaching -with Good Friday on April 7 and Easter Monday on April 10, so with this in mind NHS Lincolnshire ICB is reminding patients to order their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

Remember to order prescriptions

​The ICB is encouraging patients to make sure they renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start as running out of daily medication over this period could have serious consequences for patients who rely on them to control a range of conditions including heart and breathing problems.

Ideally, repeat prescriptions should be ordered at least a week in advance of the bank holiday weekend, as many pharmacies will be closed.

A spokesman for the NHS Lincolnshire ICB (Integrated Care Board) said: “The last thing we want for our patients is having their bank holiday spoilt by not being able to take regular medication.

"For those with long-term health problems, taking daily medication is an important part of their treatment, and many are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospital stays if medical supplies run out.“This is why patients, their families and carers are being asked to check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the break.

"If they don’t, they should call into their pharmacist or local GP surgery in good time.

