Remember to order prescriptions before Bank Holiday

The CCG is reminding patients of the importance of ordering and collecting any repeat prescriptions at least a week in advance of the bank holiday weekend, as many pharmacies will be closed, and running out of daily medication over this period could have serious consequences for patients who rely on them to control heart and breathing problems.

To be on the safe side, patients should make sure they renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start ,as

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire's CCG said: "The last thing we want for our patients is having their bank holiday spoilt by not being able to take regular medication. For those with long-term health problems, taking daily medication is an important part of their treatment, and many are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospital stays if medical supplies run out.

"So with this in mind NHS Lincolnshire CCG is appealing to patients, their families and carers to check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the break. If they don’t, they should call into their pharmacist or local GP surgery in good time."

If you become unwell over the bank holiday period or need medical advice when your GP surgery is closed, GP out-of-hours services can be accessed by using NHS 111 online or calling NHS 111.