Research and innovation hub to launch at University of Lincoln medical school

The Ross Lucas Medical Sciences building at the Lincoln University Medical School where the research and innovation hub will be based. Photo: Google

The Hub brings together NHS organisations, Lincolnshire County Council, universities and other partners, and the Lincolnshire public to increase Lincolnshire’s capacity and capabilities for research, innovation, evaluation, and improvement.

Together, they have a huge ambition to grow at pace and create a significant change in the research and innovation culture for the benefit of Lincolnshire’s rural and coastal communities, its workforce and to have further reaching impact regionally and nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research and innovation helps to provide the evidence needed to make changes to services so that they can continue to improve. The Research and Innovation Hub is part of Lincolnshire Improvement for Everyone (LIfE) which strives to make continual improvements to the services received by the people that live and work in Lincolnshire.

The event starts at 1pm, and attendees can hear from keynote speakers, including Sir Professor Jonathan Van Tam, the former Deputy Chief Medical Officer, ahead of participating in Q&A sessions and hearing about examples of excellence already happening in the county.

A network reception will then follow from 4pm to 5 pm, with cake and refreshments.

There will also be the opportunity to interview key Hub members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the Hub visit: https://lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/LincsRIHub

Speakers will be: Dr Sunil Hindocha: Medical Director for NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board; Dr Greg Whitley and Prof Ciro Rinaldi; Sir Professor Jonathan Van Tam; Prof Derek Ward: Director of Public Health for Lincolnshire County Council; Prof Mark Gussy; Dr Peter Thompson; Dr Eric Hilton; Dr David Dawson and Dr Nima Moghaddam.