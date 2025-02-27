'Residents need to be fully aware' - Warning issued over high-capacity, 'super vape' following product seizures in Boston

Lincolnshire residents are being urged to be on guard against high-capacity, ‘super vapes’ after such a product was seized in Boston last week.

The warning has been made by Lincolnshire County Council in relation to the R&M Tornado vape, which contains 30,000 puffs.

It comes as a ‘European rapid dangerous product alert’ is made for the device, the authority says.

These high-capacity vapes contain 30ml of liquid, 15 times the legal maximum of 2ml, and have the equivalent amount of nicotine as 375 average king size cigarettes.

The product at the centre of Lincolnshire County Council's health warning.

They are described in the rapid dangerous product alert as ‘acutely poisonous and highly addictive’, the council says.

Andy Wright, principal Trading Standards officer at the council, said: “The popularity of disposable vapes show no sign of waning, but residents need to be fully aware of the health hazards that huge-capacity, ‘super vapes’ like these pose.

“Worryingly, these products are not adequately labelled, and with their eye-catching branding, often end up in the hands of vulnerable young people.

“Nationally, Trading Standards are aware of these products and will seize them when found, precautions are being taken to stop them entering the country.

“We continue to remain vigilant, and work closely with partners including Lincolnshire Police, to remove these illegal vape and tobacco products from Lincolnshire’s streets and clamp down on the traders who peddle them.”

The warning follows one of the largest seizures of illicit tobacco ever seen in Lincolnshire last week, with more than 90,000 cigarettes and 300 vapes captured from stores in Boston, Spalding, and Holbeach, as part of Operation Nivada.

Anyone with information on the sale of illicit vape products, or illicit tobacco products, is asked to report it via Citizens Advice Consumer Service at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or 0808 223 1133, or to report it anonymously online at https://keep-it-out.co.uk/anonymous-reporting/