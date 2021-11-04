Residents urged to join in online consultations over changes to Lincolnshire hospitals

Grantham Hospital EMN-200617-173755001

People joining the events will also hear from clinicians as they explain the proposals, which include moving stroke services from Boston to Lincoln and changing Grantham A&E to an urgent treatment centre.

In the coming weeks, health officials will continue to host a number of face-to-face and virtual 24/7 events, increasing the opportunity to get involved.

Views are being sought on proposed changes to orthopaedic surgery; urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital; acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital and stroke services.

To find out more information about the consultation and how to get involved, visit www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk.

All events will be available to book via the website. Alternatively, people can email email [email protected] or call 01522 421860 Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm.

Events taking place this coming week are:

Monday November 8 - Gainsborough 6.30-8.30pm

Thursday November 11 - Skegness 2-4pm