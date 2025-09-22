Spencers Lodge, a privately-run, detached home in the village of Toynton All Saints, received a visit from Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors during the summer. And it has now received a rating of ‘Good’, not just overall but also in all five individual categories, which mean the home is regarded as safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. At the time of the inspection, there were seven people living at Spencers Lodge, who communicated with the CQC either verbally or by using sign language and picture cards. “They were positive about their experience of the service,” the inspectors’ report said. “They shared how safe they felt and how supportive and kind staff were. "Our observations showed they were actively listened to and supported to make decisions and choices about their daily lives. "Relatives were equally positive about support and leadership within the service. We saw how the manager responded in an open and inclusive way to any worries that relatives had.” Managed by Lorraine Munro, Spencers Lodge is one of 20 properties across Lincolnshire that are run by the Linkage Community Trust charity for people with learning disabilities and autism. They include three others in Spilsby – Keal View, Scremby Grange and Vale View. Linkage says it prides itself on “providing comfortable and safe home environments, with a full package of support, including accommodation, food and 24-hour care supervision”. The CQC found that support at Spencers Lodge was “person-centred, planned, delivered and regularly reviewed in partnership with residents, their relatives and relevant professionals”. There were “enough staff, who knew the residents well and were trained to meet their individual needs”, while “risks to the health, safety and welfare of residents were managed in the least restrictive way”. The inspectors continued: “There was an open and caring culture at the home which took into account everyone’s views, opinions and ideas. "Staff were also well supported and felt able to speak out if they had any concerns. "Systems were in place to monitor and improve the quality of the service, and regular audits were carried out for medicines management, infection control and residents’ personal records. "Action plans were also in place to ensure any shortfalls were addressed quickly.”