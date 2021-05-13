Rise in visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust

NHS England figures show 12,580 patients visited A&E at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust in April, a rise of seven per cent .

NHS England figures show 12,580 patients visited A&E at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust in April, a rise of seven per cent on the 11,709 visits recorded during March, and 78 percent more than the 7,062 patients seen in April the previous year.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2019, there were 12,514 visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 3% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 11% compared to March, and more than double the 916,600 seen during April 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.

At Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust in April, there were 147 booked appointments, up from no appointments in March, with 72 percent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent.

According to the data, 600 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit them.