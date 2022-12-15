Would you know what to do if you fell through ice?

Advice from the RLSS on how to survive falling through ice. Photo: Lincolnshire Resilience Forum

In light of the recent tragic death of four young boys in Solihull, the RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society UK) have shared the following life-saving advice.

No-one should ever walk onto the ice, no matter how thick the ice may appear to be, but in winter, children and pets are particularly at risk when tempted to play on the ice formed on open water, and adults can find themselves at risk in attempting to save them.

Areas with frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can be beautiful places to visit during the winter months, but all too often many people risk their lives by venturing onto frozen water.Here are some useful tips from the RLSS to help you know what to do in an emergency.

- Keep calm and shout for ‘help’

- Spread your arms across the surface of the ice in front of you

- If the ice is strong enough, kick your legs to slide onto the ice

- Lie flat and pull yourself towards the bank

- If the ice breaks, work your way to the bank-breaking the ice in front of you anyway

- If you cannot climb out, wait for help and keep as still as possible. Press your arms by your side and keep your legs together. Keep your head clear of the water

- Once you are safe, go to hospital immediately for a check up

