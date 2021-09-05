Road safety group’s hospice donation

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210830-105006001

A road safety cause operating in South Lincolnshire has donated £1,000 to support hospice care in the county.

South Lincs Advanced Motorcyclists (SLAM) has presented the sum to St Barnabas Hospice out of personal donations from members, associates and others.

Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “It was an honour to accept this donation of £1,000 from South Lincs Advanced Motorcyclists on behalf of St Barnabas Hospice. This donation will allow us to continue providing free, end-of-life compassionate care for those in Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.”

SLAM, a volunteer-run charity, delivers IAM RoadSmart Advanced Rider skills development courses across South Lincolnshire. To learn more, visit southlincolnshireadvancedmotorcyclists.co.uk, call 07742 552223 or email [email protected]