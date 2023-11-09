​Rotors and Wings Lunch raises £75,000 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

​More than £75,000 has been raised for the county’s vital air ambulance thanks to a special lunch accompanied by Spitfires, pipes, and drums.

LNAA's Doctors and Paramedics at the LAACA Lunch 2023.

​Four hundred guests attended the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance County Appeal (LAACA) Lunch and Auction of Pledges, held at the Lincolnshire Showground recently, with a fly past by a Spitfire and Mustang from The Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight, and the RAF Waddington Pipes & Drums starting proceedings.

Former patient Mark Jones gave a moving account of his own story before host and compere Andy Larmouth entertained the guests with a magic trick or two.

Local auctioneer George Sanderson then started the auctions, inviting guests to bid on a whole array of once in a lifetime adventures and experiences including art, aviation, racing, and catering.

RAF Waddington Pipes and Drums pictured at the LAACA Lunch 2023 Rotors and Wings.

The LNAA helicopter and critical care car also made an appearance, and guests were given an opportunity to engage with the crew members and see firsthand where their donations are being invested.

LAACA chairman Andrew Pearce said: “We are so proud that the 2023 “Rotors and Wings” Lunch has raised such vital funds to support the life-saving work that Lincs &Notts Air Ambulance provides to

the communities of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

"With each mission now costing around £4,000 and with an average of four emergency call outs every day every penny raised really counts, and once all the pledges are received, we expect the final amount to reach in excess of £88,000.”

The flypast by a Spitfire and Mustang from The Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight.

LAACA was formed in 2018 with a goal to raise up to £40,000 a year to help support the life-saving work of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

LNAA’s chief executive, Karen Jobling, expressed her thanks to the LAACA for their support. She said: “As one of the leading Helicopter Emergency Medical Service charities in the UK, we constantly challenge ourselves to deliver the very highest level of pre-hospital critical care to our patients.

"This year we need to raise £10million to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We receive no direct funding from the Government, instead we rely on the wonderful generosity of individuals and groups like the LAACA committee to help fund our work and enable us to continue to be by the side of patients, day and night.”