The annual switch-on of charity Christmas lights at 89 and 91 Elmtree Road in Ruskington went ahead despite one of the householders having to bow out due to a family illness.

Neighbours Jackie Cooper and Val Midgley have for years raised money for a selection of local health and animal charities and hope to raise even more this year.

However Val was unable to be there for the grand switch-on on December 1 as she had to attend a sick relative, but insisted that Jackie did not disappoint and went ahead without her.

This year visitors who come to view the cheerful display of illuminations will be invited to make donations during the month, with half going to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity and the rest shared between Authorpe Hedgehog Care Centre and the Lincolnshire Blood Bikers.

1 . Joseph Bishop and Ellisa Gordon with L-R Talluah Bishop 4, Nellie Bishop 8, Clementine Bishop 2 Joseph Bishop and Ellisa Gordon with L-R Talluah Bishop 4, Nellie Bishop 8, Clementine Bishop 2. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . George Wattam with Freddie Wattam 3 George Wattam with Freddie Wattam, three, enjoying the lights. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

3 . Home owner, Jacky Cooper Elmtree Road home owner, Jacky Cooper and her lights. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson