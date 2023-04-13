Sam's big haircut raises more than £2,000

After cutting off her luscious curly locks, a brave Louth hairdresser has raised more than £2,000.

Samantha Kettle having her hair cut off for charity.

Sam Kettle, 46, has cut her hair cut off for The Brain Tumour Charity, in an event entitled ‘Sam's chop for change’ on Easter Monday, April 10, at Airton’s salon in Louth, not only in support of people suffering from brain tumours, but also to show that ‘hair is just hair’ and that it does grow back.

Sam also has a personal reason for supporting The Brain Tumour Charity as a close friend of hers sadly died of a brain tumour last year, and she also knows a number of people who have non-cancerous brain tumours.

"I also want to get it out there that a brain tumour is not an automatic death sentence as there are people out there with tumours that are not cancerous, and they can live a normal life,” she added.

Anna Williams cutting Samantha Kettle's hair off for charity.

"I was diagnosed with arthritis at a young age so couldn’t do a run for charity, but I thought I can do this show that hair is just hair, and it grows back.”

Sam said that it wasn’t as much of a shock as she was expecting, and after the big cut was amde, she actually felt “relived”:

"It wasn’t a shock at all and I love my hair now,” she said, “It takes me less time to get ready in the morning and I’ll be saving money on hair products.”

Sam said she had initially planned to dye her hair as soon as she cut it, but decided that for now she’s going embrace her natural colour and “embrace the grey”:

Samantha Kettle after her big hair cut.

"I don’t know what I’ll do with it at the moment, I might grow it again but I’ve not decided yet – watch this space!” she said.

Sam initially set up the fundraising page with the aim of raising £250 – but she has smashed that target and has raised more than £2,200.

"People have been coming into the salon and going out of their way to come and see my new hair which is great,” she said.

There are still a few weeks left to make a donation to Sam’s cause before her online fundraising page closes, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/airtonschopforchange or you can also visit Airton’s salon on Upgate in Louth town centre.