Second air ambulance arriving in county this week to meet demand of busy Lincolnshire coastline

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) will base the new service at Strubby Airfield close to Mablethorpe..

The move is in response to anticipation there will be a greater influx of visitors to the county’s popular seaside destinations due to staycations.

The charity is already seeing a rise in missions across its patch and was deployed to 148 emergencies in April this year, compared with 49 over the same period last year.

A second air ambulance will be based at Strubby Airfield and serve the Lincolnshire coastline.

Last year they had one of our busiest summers on record, responding to 348 missions between July and September - in total being called to 1,205 missions.

The new air ambulance will take over from a Critical Care Car which has been dedicated to the east coast since the beginning of June.

LNAA’s Medical Director, Doctor Gareth Davies, was the lead consultant on the Paddington rail disaster, was a medical commander at the 7/7 bombings and oversaw the team that treated the victims at the Westminster Bridge terror attacks in 2017. He said: “As Covid restrictions lift, this summer has the potential to be one like no other. There are of course many great things about that, but we are also mindful of why that could also mean more incidents where someone’s life is in danger in a busy tourist area like the Lincolnshire coast.

“The need for our service if what drives us and we must respond as an organisation to the possibility that we will be needed much more than usual along the coast this summer. This has given us the push to go that extra mile and put a second helicopter into service for the summer period. We will collate all of that data and what we learn from the process will inform how we move forwards as an organisation but for now, we’re gearing up to be there when people need us this summer.”

The second helicopter, an AW109, is a different colour, but will have the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance name and carry the same life-saving medical equipment as the iconic yellow helicopter.

Highly trained doctors and paramedics will be on board, bringing the emergency department to the patient with the ability to give blood transfusions, deliver an emergency anaesthetic, and even perform surgery at the roadside.

Richard Hunter, Ambulance Operations Manager for the Lincolnshire Division of East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “This second air ambulance will be an invaluable resource that will be utilised in an area of the county which can get exceptionally busy during the summer months.

“We often use the air ambulance for patients who have experienced a traumatic injury so every second counts following the 999 call being made.”

Karen Jobling, LNAA’s CEO said: “Exceptional times call for exceptional measures and if we can save more lives by providing this service along that busy stretch of our coast as many people staycation this year, then that is what we will do.

“It’s been a tough year for the charity sector and for LNAA we have seen around £1m loss in projected fundraising income. We know the situation could have been worse and it’s only thanks to our amazing supporters that we’ve been able to get through it and have the ability to provide this additional Helicopter Emergency Medical Service to people on the Lincolnshire coast this summer.”