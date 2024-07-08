Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Health professionals across North East Lincolnshire & the Humber have come together to discuss how to better identify and treat sepsis.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. Globally, Sepsis claims 11 million lives annually.

The Sepsis: Together We Can Succeed conference was attended by 140 people and aimed to raise awareness, management, and education among clinical teams working in hospitals and community settings. The event was a partnership between Healthcare Management Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust/ Humber Health Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother-of-two Sarah Smith spoke at the event about her experiences with the condition. In 2018, she spent a week in intensive care after developing sepsis, due to a cellulitis infection. Doctors told her husband Shaun she only had a 10 per cent chance of survival.

Organisers of the sepsis conference held to improve diagnosis across Lincolnshire

Sarah told the conference that she was lucky to be alive after she was initially sent home with antibiotics when first going to A&E. A few days later she was rushed back into hospital. Sarah urged clinicians to always check for sepsis on every patient.

“It’s devastating that so many people are still suffering with Sepsis,” she said. “If it was checked on every patient, we would be able to help so many more people.

“I’m very pleased to be able to talk at the conference and share my story, hopefully, it will help more people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since her diagnosis, Sarah started a Sepsis Support Group to help others with their experiences. After it stopped during the pandemic, she is hoping to start it again at St Hugh’s Hospital in Grimsby.

A packed audience at The Sepsis: Together We Can Succeed conference

Nicki Credland, Head of Paramedical, Peri-Operative and Advanced Practice at the University of Hull, and Dr Ron Daniels, CEO of The UK Sepsis Trust and vice chair of the Global Sepsis Alliance, both delivered keynote speeches discussing Recognising the Deteriorating Patient and Sepsis - updates on Sepsis, Severe Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance.

The event was organised by Mags Guest, Clinical Educator at Healthcare Management Trust’s St Hughs Hospital in Grimsby and Kelly Storey, Critical Care Outreach Lead at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital.​ Feedback has been so positive a second conference will be held next year.

Mags said: “Every year in the UK at least 250,000 people contract sepsis and 52,000 of these will die as a result. There is no single symptom, and it can present differently, so it is imperative our clinical teams are supported to be vigilant about this life-threatening condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were pleased to see so many of our healthcare colleagues from across Lincolnshire and Yorkshire attend the event and we hope the knowledge gained will be taken back to clinical teams to keep raising awareness. Thank you to our main sponsors of the event, HMT & Humber Health Partnership, and all the speakers and support team members who helped to make the day such a success.”

Kelly added: 'It was my great privilege to be able to deliver the Sepsis-Together We Can Succeed conference alongside a dear friend and colleague with the same passion and drive.