Service men and women to get free access to West Lindsey Leisure Centres for Armed Forces Day

Market Rasen Lesiure Centre

Everyone Active is offering members of the Armed Forces complimentary access to Market Rasen Leisure Centre and West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough this Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

The goodwill gesture has been made to mark Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday, June 26.

On that weekend, all those who have and continue to serve in the Armed Forces will be granted free-of-charge access to the gym and public swimming sessions at the sites.

There are currently more than 198,000 UK Service Personnel. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show their support for these service men and women and their families, as well as veterans and reservists.

Kerry O’Neill, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re determined to support the people in our local community, including service men and women. This initiative helps us to show our appreciation for the work they do.

"Whether it’s a workout in the gym, a few leisurely lengths of the pool or spending quality times with their loved ones during our family fun swims, we hope they are able to take advantage of the wealth of activities we offer.”

All Armed Forces personnel will be required to present proof of service at their chosen Everyone Active centre. They will also need to fill in the necessary health and safety forms and watch the online induction before being granted free access.