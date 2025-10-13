Shock as popular charity shop in Louth is named on closure hitlist

Staff, volunteers and supporters have been rocked by the news that one of Louth’s most popular charity shops is to close.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cancer Research UK store at Market Place has been serving the town for many years, offering donated and second-hand items for sale to raise much-needed, life-saving money for the nationwide charity.

However, it has now been named as one of almost 200 Cancer Research shops across the country that will shut its doors during 2026 and 2027 as part of a restructuring plan aimed at streamlining the charity’s fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager of the shop said she was “not allowed to discuss with the press about the shop closing”. But it is understood that the shutdown is earmarked for January.

The Cancer Research UK shop at Market Place, Louth, which is earmarked for closure in January. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Its sister store on High Street, Lincoln is also facing the chop, as is the charity’s online marketplace. But the shops at Sleaford, Grantham and Spalding are not on the hitlist that announces closures by May next year.

Cancer Research is blaming inflation pressures, changing consumer habits and higher National Insurance contributions as the key reasons for the mass closures.

Sales are down, and bosses fear that if the shops remain open, they would become financially unviable over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers’ changing trends include items, such as clothes, books and household goods, being sold more often on online sites, such as Vinted and Depop, rather than being donated to Cancer Research shops.

The inaugural Santa Run For Life event in Louth last year, which raised lots of money for Cancer Research UK. (PHOTO BY: D.R. Dawson Photography)

The closures across the UK are expected to affect about 600 members of staff and up to 3,000 volunteers.

The charity says it hopes to redeploy some staff members and help others find jobs or volunteering opportunities elsewhere.

About 320 Cancer Research shops will remain open, and it is planned to launch 12 larger and potentially more profitable, out-of-town ‘superstores’ by 2028, adding to the 46 of these already trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An internal memo sent to staff read: “We know that if we don’t act now, a significant number of our shops and our online marketplace are likely to become financially unsustainable.

"To ensure we can invest in life-saving cancer research and give a better experience to our staff, volunteers and customers into the future, we are reshaping our retail operations.”

Many charity shops have been feeling the pinch this year as more and more people desert the high street and shop online instead.

Scope has already shut many stores, while Barnardo’s and Save The Children have warned that closures could be on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement of the closure in Louth comes only weeks before the town’s second Santa Run For Life event, which raises money for Cancer Research.

It is a spin-off from the annual Louth Run For Life event, which has generated more than £800,000 for the charity over the years.

The inaugural Christmas run in 2024 attracted 400 runners, all dressed in Santa outfits, and this year’s renewal is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, starting at Market Place at 11 am.

For Cancer Research UK, director of trading Julie Byard issued this statement: “We are deeply grateful to our staff, volunteers and customers who have supported the Louth shop over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their dedication and generosity have helped fund vital cancer research and made a real difference to people affected by cancer. We know the news will be difficult, and we want to thank everyone for the incredible contribution they’ve made to our mission.

“Like many high-street retailers, we’re facing rising costs and changing shopping habits. To continue funding life-saving research at the scale that’s needed, we need to change.

“The decision to close the Louth shop is part of a change to our retail chain – one that will help ensure we maximise the money we raise for life-saving cancer research. If we don’t act now, many of our shops are likely to become financially unsustainable over the next five years.

“The decision is not a reflection of the outstanding work of our local teams. It’s a necessary step to ensure Cancer Research UK remains resilient and focused on the future. We are working closely with everyone impacted and will support them through this change.

“While the Louth shop may be closing, our commitment to beating cancer together remains stronger than ever.”