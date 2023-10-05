Register
Shortlist announced for Lincolnshire hospital staff awards after record nomination count

After attracting a record number of nominations, organisers of this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) Staff Awards have revealed a final shortlist.
By David Seymour
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
The ULHT Staff Awards 2023 final shortlist has been announced.The ULHT Staff Awards 2023 final shortlist has been announced.
In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been put forward for an honour.

This is based on 937 nominations across 11 award categories.

All those shortlisted will be invited to a celebratory awards evening, along with their nominator, on Thursday, November 16.

The winners of the 2022 ULHT Staff Awards.The winners of the 2022 ULHT Staff Awards.
Andrew Morgan, group chief executive for and ULHT and Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. This is the 10th year of our Staff Awards and it is the most nominations we have ever received in one year!

“I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”

A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award

  • PRIDE Staff Network leadership circle, Trustwide
  • Sally Robinson and Sarah El-Khatim, Staff Menopause Clinic, Trustwide
  • Yvonne Garner and Rosella Gugliotta, MAPLE Staff Network, Trustwide
  • Yvonne Garner, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Trustwide

Extra mile – clinical

  • Donna Woodward, Breast Pain Clinical Nurse Specialist, Pilgrim
  • Ward 4A (children’s ward), Pilgrim
  • Vicki Lloyd, Clinical Site Manager, Pilgrim
  • Tammy Flannery, Staff Nurse, Lincoln

Team of the year – clinical

  • Bostonian Ward, Pilgrim
  • Jules Bambridge, Amy Garratt, Same Tinkler, Anusha Young and Naomi Plant, Maternity Patient Safety Team, Trustwide
  • Mel Fisher and Lucy Darby, Advanced Practitioners in Brachytherapy, Lincoln
  • Laura Wilmott and the Neuro-Rehabilitation Outreach Team, Lincoln

Chair’s compassion and respect award

  • Katerina Vojtekova, Medical Registrar, Pilgrim
  • Lauren Martyr, Physiotherapy Assistant, Pilgrim
  • Dr Charlotte Kallmeyer, Consultant Haematologist, Lincoln
  • Jessica Harness, Deputy Ward Sister, Lincoln

Outstanding leader award

  • Ian Rushton, Programme Manager, Lincoln
  • Elizabeth Withers, Endoscopy Manager, Grantham
  • Rebecca Connolly, Consultant ACP Emergency Medicine, Trustwide
  • Lindsey Wilkinson, Site Lead Physiotherapist, Lincoln

Great patient experience award

  • Vicky Bell, Nurse, Lincoln
  • Stacey McConnell, Early Pregnancy Nurse, Lincoln
  • Grzegorz Ortonowski and team, Endoscopy, Grantham
  • Lucy Wonnacott, Midwife, Pilgrim

Service improvement award

  • Jules Bambridge and Yvonne McGrath, Consultant Midwives, Trustwide
  • Dr Ashar Kazi, Consultant, Pilgrim
  • Jane Hall, Advanced Practitioner Late Effects Service Lead, Lincoln
  • Myriam Jackson and Radiology advanced practitioner reporting radiographers, chest x-ray reporting team, Trustwide

Extra mile – non clinical

  • Peter Quinlan, Porter, Lincoln
  • Sara Maddison, Housekeeper, Louth
  • Andrew Jackson-Parr, Chaplain, Pilgrim
  • Beckie Gammack, Estates Helpdesk Manager, Lincoln

Volunteer of the year

  • Debbie Neale, Volunteer, Pilgrim
  • Barry Moseley, Volunteer, Pilgrim
  • Paul Cartwright, Volunteer, Lincoln
  • Lesley Hart, Volunteer, Grantham

Team of the year – non clinical

  • Talent Academy, Trustwide
  • Complaints Team, Trustwide
  • ePMA Project Team, Trustwide
  • ULHT Together Admins, Trustwide

Rising star award

  • Jay Robinson, Plumber, Pilgrim
  • Filippo Natalini, Practice Educator, Lincoln
  • Michele Norris, Healthcare Support Worker, Lincoln
  • Trish Roberts, Student Operating Department Practitioner, Pilgrim

The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which the trust says it is ‘very grateful’.

Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact [email protected] or call 01522 573986.

