Shortlist announced for Lincolnshire hospital staff awards after record nomination count
In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been put forward for an honour.
This is based on 937 nominations across 11 award categories.
All those shortlisted will be invited to a celebratory awards evening, along with their nominator, on Thursday, November 16.
Andrew Morgan, group chief executive for and ULHT and Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. This is the 10th year of our Staff Awards and it is the most nominations we have ever received in one year!
“I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”
A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award
- PRIDE Staff Network leadership circle, Trustwide
- Sally Robinson and Sarah El-Khatim, Staff Menopause Clinic, Trustwide
- Yvonne Garner and Rosella Gugliotta, MAPLE Staff Network, Trustwide
- Yvonne Garner, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Trustwide
Extra mile – clinical
- Donna Woodward, Breast Pain Clinical Nurse Specialist, Pilgrim
- Ward 4A (children’s ward), Pilgrim
- Vicki Lloyd, Clinical Site Manager, Pilgrim
- Tammy Flannery, Staff Nurse, Lincoln
Team of the year – clinical
- Bostonian Ward, Pilgrim
- Jules Bambridge, Amy Garratt, Same Tinkler, Anusha Young and Naomi Plant, Maternity Patient Safety Team, Trustwide
- Mel Fisher and Lucy Darby, Advanced Practitioners in Brachytherapy, Lincoln
- Laura Wilmott and the Neuro-Rehabilitation Outreach Team, Lincoln
Chair’s compassion and respect award
- Katerina Vojtekova, Medical Registrar, Pilgrim
- Lauren Martyr, Physiotherapy Assistant, Pilgrim
- Dr Charlotte Kallmeyer, Consultant Haematologist, Lincoln
- Jessica Harness, Deputy Ward Sister, Lincoln
Outstanding leader award
- Ian Rushton, Programme Manager, Lincoln
- Elizabeth Withers, Endoscopy Manager, Grantham
- Rebecca Connolly, Consultant ACP Emergency Medicine, Trustwide
- Lindsey Wilkinson, Site Lead Physiotherapist, Lincoln
Great patient experience award
- Vicky Bell, Nurse, Lincoln
- Stacey McConnell, Early Pregnancy Nurse, Lincoln
- Grzegorz Ortonowski and team, Endoscopy, Grantham
- Lucy Wonnacott, Midwife, Pilgrim
Service improvement award
- Jules Bambridge and Yvonne McGrath, Consultant Midwives, Trustwide
- Dr Ashar Kazi, Consultant, Pilgrim
- Jane Hall, Advanced Practitioner Late Effects Service Lead, Lincoln
- Myriam Jackson and Radiology advanced practitioner reporting radiographers, chest x-ray reporting team, Trustwide
Extra mile – non clinical
- Peter Quinlan, Porter, Lincoln
- Sara Maddison, Housekeeper, Louth
- Andrew Jackson-Parr, Chaplain, Pilgrim
- Beckie Gammack, Estates Helpdesk Manager, Lincoln
Volunteer of the year
- Debbie Neale, Volunteer, Pilgrim
- Barry Moseley, Volunteer, Pilgrim
- Paul Cartwright, Volunteer, Lincoln
- Lesley Hart, Volunteer, Grantham
Team of the year – non clinical
- Talent Academy, Trustwide
- Complaints Team, Trustwide
- ePMA Project Team, Trustwide
- ULHT Together Admins, Trustwide
Rising star award
- Jay Robinson, Plumber, Pilgrim
- Filippo Natalini, Practice Educator, Lincoln
- Michele Norris, Healthcare Support Worker, Lincoln
- Trish Roberts, Student Operating Department Practitioner, Pilgrim
The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which the trust says it is ‘very grateful’.
Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact [email protected] or call 01522 573986.