Shortlist announced for Lincolnshire hospital staff awards after record nomination count

After attracting a record number of nominations, organisers of this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) Staff Awards have revealed a final shortlist.

The ULHT Staff Awards 2023 final shortlist has been announced.

In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been put forward for an honour.

This is based on 937 nominations across 11 award categories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All those shortlisted will be invited to a celebratory awards evening, along with their nominator, on Thursday, November 16.

The winners of the 2022 ULHT Staff Awards.

Andrew Morgan, group chief executive for and ULHT and Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. This is the 10th year of our Staff Awards and it is the most nominations we have ever received in one year!

“I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”

A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award

PRIDE Staff Network leadership circle, Trustwide

Sally Robinson and Sarah El-Khatim, Staff Menopause Clinic, Trustwide

Yvonne Garner and Rosella Gugliotta, MAPLE Staff Network, Trustwide

Yvonne Garner, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Trustwide

Extra mile – clinical

Donna Woodward, Breast Pain Clinical Nurse Specialist, Pilgrim

Ward 4A (children’s ward), Pilgrim

Vicki Lloyd, Clinical Site Manager, Pilgrim

Tammy Flannery, Staff Nurse, Lincoln

Team of the year – clinical

Bostonian Ward, Pilgrim

Jules Bambridge, Amy Garratt, Same Tinkler, Anusha Young and Naomi Plant, Maternity Patient Safety Team, Trustwide

Mel Fisher and Lucy Darby, Advanced Practitioners in Brachytherapy, Lincoln

Laura Wilmott and the Neuro-Rehabilitation Outreach Team, Lincoln

Chair’s compassion and respect award

Katerina Vojtekova, Medical Registrar, Pilgrim

Lauren Martyr, Physiotherapy Assistant, Pilgrim

Dr Charlotte Kallmeyer, Consultant Haematologist, Lincoln

Jessica Harness, Deputy Ward Sister, Lincoln

Outstanding leader award

Ian Rushton, Programme Manager, Lincoln

Elizabeth Withers, Endoscopy Manager, Grantham

Rebecca Connolly, Consultant ACP Emergency Medicine, Trustwide

Lindsey Wilkinson, Site Lead Physiotherapist, Lincoln

Great patient experience award

Vicky Bell, Nurse, Lincoln

Stacey McConnell, Early Pregnancy Nurse, Lincoln

Grzegorz Ortonowski and team, Endoscopy, Grantham

Lucy Wonnacott, Midwife, Pilgrim

Service improvement award

Jules Bambridge and Yvonne McGrath, Consultant Midwives, Trustwide

Dr Ashar Kazi, Consultant, Pilgrim

Jane Hall, Advanced Practitioner Late Effects Service Lead, Lincoln

Myriam Jackson and Radiology advanced practitioner reporting radiographers, chest x-ray reporting team, Trustwide

Extra mile – non clinical

Peter Quinlan, Porter, Lincoln

Sara Maddison, Housekeeper, Louth

Andrew Jackson-Parr, Chaplain, Pilgrim

Beckie Gammack, Estates Helpdesk Manager, Lincoln

Volunteer of the year

Debbie Neale, Volunteer, Pilgrim

Barry Moseley, Volunteer, Pilgrim

Paul Cartwright, Volunteer, Lincoln

Lesley Hart, Volunteer, Grantham

Team of the year – non clinical

Talent Academy, Trustwide

Complaints Team, Trustwide

ePMA Project Team, Trustwide

ULHT Together Admins, Trustwide

Rising star award

Jay Robinson, Plumber, Pilgrim

Filippo Natalini, Practice Educator, Lincoln

Michele Norris, Healthcare Support Worker, Lincoln

Trish Roberts, Student Operating Department Practitioner, Pilgrim

The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which the trust says it is ‘very grateful’.