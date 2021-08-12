Shuttle bus service to support vaccine take-up in Lincoln

Still opportunities to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Lincolnshire.

The service comes in today (Thursday, August 12), between 8am and 6pm, and will leave the bus station (stand C) on the hour and pick up people from the vaccination centre at the Showground for the return journey on the half hour.

People will be asked to wear face masks on the shuttle bus

The service is in place for today and tomorrow, Friday August 13, and Monday to Friday next week, August 16 to 20.

Natalie Liddle, Acting Head of Service for Health Protection, said: “We know that for some, particularly young people who haven’t got easy access to transport, it can be difficult to get up to the Showground for their vaccination.

“This will give easier access for people to get their jab. Just turn up at the bus station at the allotted time to use the service.

“It’s important that if you are eligible for a jab then you take up the chance to get to the Showground.

“With the shuttle-bus service in place, it’s a quick and easy way to get vaccinated.

“Covid hasn’t gone away - getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from infection.