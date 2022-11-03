Two further reports of bird flu in poultry farms in Lincolnshire.

The latest case of the highly transmissible (HPAI) H5N1 virus was confirmed in a commercial housed poultry unit yesterday (Wednesday, November 2) by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Animal and Plant Health Agency

Disease control zone restrictions are now in force including a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone

All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

Details of the measures that apply in these zones are here.

Check the updated bird flu disease control zone map here.

It comes after another case reported at a site near North Thoresby in East Lindsey on Tuesday.

Disease control protection and surveillance zones have been set up there too, largely overlapping two other zones for outbreaks near North Somercotes. There have also been zones set up after cases found near Ancaster and Woodhall Spa in the last couple of weeks.

The government has introduced a national housing order, set to come into force from Monday, November 7, making it a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their flocks indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect them from the disease.

Over the last year, the United Kingdom has faced its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza with over 200 cases confirmed across the country since October 2021.

The introduction of the housing measures comes after the disease was detected at over 70 premises since the beginning of October, as well as multiple reports in wild birds.