Sleaford area GP network shortlisted for health awards

K2 Healthcare director Darren Altus (left) with the Covid vaccination team at Ruskington GP surgery. EMN-210213-154106001

K2 Healthcare is a federation of 16 GP practices forming two primary care networks across Sleaford and villages, and Grantham and surrounding villages.

Its entry ‘K2 Federation’ has been shortlisted for ‘Primary Care Networks, GP or Community Provider of the Year’ at the Health Services Journal Awards 2021, recognising their outstanding contribution to healthcare – in what has been an exceptional and challenging period across the sector.

Despite the demanding circumstances of the past 18 months, over 1,000 entries have been received for this year’s HSJ Awards, with 205 organisations, projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist.

The judging panel was once again made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community, including Sir Bruce Keogh (chairman of Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Foundation Trust); Marie Gabriel (chairman of NHS Race and Health Observatory); and former HSJ Trust of the Year winners Ann Marr (Chief Executive, St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals Trust) and Richard Mitchell (Chief Executive, Sherwood Forest Hospitals FT).

Following the intense and in-depth judging process, K2 Healthcare was shortlisted ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held later this year (November 18). Standing out among tough competition from hundreds of other exemplary applicants, K2’s entry was selected based on ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact that K2 Healthcare has had on both patient and staff experiences.

K2 Healthcare was nominated by colleagues from across the Lincolnshire health system, who have worked closely with the K2 team and have valued their commitment, engagement and contributions to a wide range of services and initiatives

Made up of 16 member practices operating across two neighbouring Primary Care Networks, K2 Healthcare continues to effectively deliver services in a challenging environment, demonstrating innovation and system working to meet the needs of their 131,000 population, including launching one of the first Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Lincolnshire at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham, and having delivered over 140,000 first and second dose vaccinations.

K2 has built on its collective and collaborative approach to provide services locally and in collaboration with community and NHS partners.

Darren Altus, director at K2 Healthcare, said: “We are so thrilled to have been shortlisted for Primary Care Networks, GP or Community Provider of the Year, at this year’s HSJ Awards. This recognition really does reflect the collaborative efforts and dedication of our colleagues who have worked so hard.

“Knowing that there was such stiff competition this year really does make this announcement feel like a wonderful achievement for everyone involved and the nomination will be a tremendous boost to staff at K2 Healthcare.”

HSJ editor Alistair McLellan congratulated K2 Healthcare on being nominated. “The applications we receive always present our panel of judges with a very difficult task as the standard is unfailingly high and the breadth of innovation and passion for patient care is always so inspiring.

“This year, we really have been overwhelmed with the level of entries, particularly when set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the huge challenges faced by our health and social care workforce.

“We are therefore looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the live ceremony in November and joining us in celebrating their incredible achievements and commitment to excellence.”