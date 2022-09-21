Sleaford based mental health educator shortlisted for national award

Liana Vignoni, a Sleaford-based Practice Educator at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The Nursing Times Workforce Awards recognise and reward the excellent work that is being done to support the nursing and midwifery workforce.

Liana has been shortlisted in the Practice Educator of the Year category, in recognition of the Health Care Support Worker Development Programme she created for staff within the trust.

Liana said: “I’m so proud to have been recognised for my work on this programme, which has received interest from other trusts, Public Health England and Health Education England.

“It was important to me that we had a training programme for our healthcare support workers to arm them with the knowledge to enable them to carry out their duties with all the ‘tools’ they need. Our support workers are the eyes and ears of our trust, and to ensure that they provide the best care possible, they must understand the intricacies of their role.”

She continued: “Feedback following the programme from attendees indicates that they feel valued in their role, it has increased their desire to learn further, and has made them feel both more confident and comfortable in their roles.”

Karen Christer, Head of Workforce Transformation and Development at LPFT and Liana’s manager, added: “This is great recognition for Liana’s hard work supporting the development of our invaluable healthcare support workers. Everyone at LPFT wishes Liana good luck for the awards ceremony.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 22 at the Hilton London Metropole.

To find out more about the awards and view the full shortlist, visit https://workforce.nursingtimes.net/workforce/en/page/2022-shortlist.

If you are interested in finding out more about the opportunities to work as a healthcare support worker at LPFT, visit www.lpft.nhs.uk/work-for-us/hcsw.

- LPFT is also hosting a drop-in information event for residents to find out about older adult mental health support services on offer in Lincolnshire.

Taking place at the New Life Centre in Sleaford on Thursday October 13, the event will showcase services for the over 65s.

Dawn Parker, Quality Improvement and Assurance Lead at LPFT, said: “We wanted to provide an opportunity for local people to find out more about what help and support is available to anyone concerned about their mental health and wellbeing.

“We can offer a range of support and treatment including memory assessments, digital appointments, dementia support services and home treatment teams, as well as signposting people to what else is on offer.”

Local community groups and other older adult support services will also be at the event sharing information about other help available.

As well as dropping in for a chat, residents can join a wellbeing workshop:

10am – Support for Carers’ wellbeing workshop

11am – Mental health wellbeing workshop

Midday – Dementia Friends training workshopAll are welcome to drop in and tea and coffee will be available.

The event will run between 9.30am – 1pm.