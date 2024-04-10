The open event was held at Sleaford Laffletics Club’s usual venue, Northgate Sports Hall where they had a very busy all morning with members enjoying football, cricket, basketball, tennis and wheelchair slalom, coached and delivered by the volunteers who help out.

Other volunteers helped with teas, coffee, cake and the general running of the morning while visitors turned up and observed, chatted and some joined in.

The club was founded by wheelchair user Thelma Smith and Sally Baxter, although Sally retired 10 years ago.

Thelma said: “The enthusiasm, fun and enjoyment was great to see.”

They also had a few surprise donations, including from Sleaford fire station, with the crew also enjoying joining in alongside members.

Thelma said: “The firemen surprised us with a cheque for £2,000, Sleaford Snails walking football club donated £120.”

There were also two private donations of £300 and £40, then a donation from the Burgess family of £100.

After the games finished the Laffletics volunteers, parents, members and supporters presented Thelma with cards, flowers, vouchers, wall art and a specially designed picture, as a thank you for her 20 years service.

The gifts were handed over by some of the long-standing members, Robbie, Ollie, Oscar, Hugh, Alister and Tony. They then cut the birthday cake kindly made and donated by Lynn Buckberry.Thelma said: “It was lovely to see so many of our supporters past and present, from the local community who have supported us and continue to do so. It was a truly lovely morning, which certainly celebrated everything Laffletics!“Twenty years still going, stronger than ever!”

Sleaford Laffletics Club members and supporters celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Sleaford Laffletics Club volunteers celebrate.

L-R Thelma Smith - Sleaford Laffletics Club founder, cutting the cake, with club chairman Gail Martin.

Firefighters L-R Colin Calam, George Benson, Stu Hill, John Wheat, Stu Annible and Bob Machin presenting a cheque to Thelma Smith.