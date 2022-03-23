Sleaford mental health nurse recognised for decades of NHS service

Staff at LPFT have been awarded for their years of long service.

Steve Morris is a Staff Nurse working in the inpatient ward at Ash Villa at Greylees, near Sleaford.

Steve, who lives in Sleaford, has reached an impressive 40 years working for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) – working in many wards including Rauceby, Maple Lodge, Ashley House and Ash Villa. He started as a pupil nurse in 1981.

Earlier this month, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust was delighted to recognise staff from a range of services, who have collectively worked for the NHS for more than 700 years.

Covering a wide range of clinical and non-clinical roles - from nursing to finance, housekeeping, psychiatrists, social workers, receptionists, administration and more – each member of staff has worked in the NHS for at least 20 years.

Steve comments: “Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a nurse. I remember my parents, who were nurses, managing a care home and I could see the difference they were making. I helped out around the home - helping to feed the residents, taking them for walks in their wheelchairs, taking them bramble picking and I realised this was my calling.

“For me, it’s all about helping people and enabling them to fulfil their potential. My career with LPFT has been brilliant – my managers have been so supportive over the years and offered me so many training opportunities. I’ve also met some great people who have become lifelong friends. I would recommend it to anyone - it is an amazing vocation."

LPFT’s Long Service Awards are held every year and recognises staff that have achieved the incredible feat of working in the NHS for 20, 30, and 40 years or even longer.

Sarah Connery, chief executive of LPFT, commented: “We are so incredibly grateful to every long-serving member of staff, for giving such passion, dedication and loyalty to our trust and to the NHS.

“They all embody our values, inspiring colleagues to do the same, and always go above and beyond to try and provide the best experience and care possible for all our patients.

“I hope many others will be inspired to follow in their footsteps in joining an organisation where we truly can make a difference to people’s lives, every day.”

LPFT has a number of exciting opportunities for people looking to start or continue their NHS career.