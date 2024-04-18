Slimmer drops six dress sizes

Sharon before.

​Sharon Godrich Dixon joined the Tuesday morning Slimming world group in November 2022 to lose 5 stone to date and dropped six dress sizes.

Her turning point was the moment she was trying to get up a step stool and couldn’t get her other leg up on it.

Sharon said: “If I hadn’t laughed I would have cried, but realising that this was also holding me back from receiving the hip replacement I desperately needed.”

Sharon after her 5stone weight loss.

She said that walking through the door of her first Slimming World meeting was one of the hardest things she had ever had to do:

"I was nervous and worried that if this doesn’t work what next,” she said, “I was miserable the way I was living at the time.”

Sharon took on the Slimming Worlds Food Optimising plan, and said she was taken by the amount of food available to her.

She said: “The very first day Karen [our consultant] sat with myself and other new members and explained how the plan worked, talking about how the plan was built on making psychological changes to the way we think about food, telling us we could eat unlimited free foods which are low calorie filling foods.”

Now Sharon has reached 5stone weight loss and she is now on the waiting list for the hip replacement she needs, improved her high blood pressure, helped with her mental health and her sleep apnea has also improved.

Karen Fereday, consultant for the Horncastle group, said that Sharon has done “amazingly well”.