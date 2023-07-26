Soggy Bikeathon raises hundreds for Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund

​Rain lashed an annual charity bike-ride, but it didn’t stop hardy cyclists taking part to raise money for a vital cause.

The start of the Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon. Photos: Holly Parkinson Photography

The Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund was set up in 1999 following the death of Ruth and Tony Knowles’ daughter Emma-Jayne, of Sutton on Sea, who sadly died of a brain tumour in December 1998, and the charity’s annual Bikeathon raises funds for the Hull Royal Infirmary’s neurosurgical unit where she was treated.

The bad weather that had lashed the country over the weekend of the Bikeathon, on Sunday July 23, meant that the turn-out was lower than usual, with 42 riders taking part in either the 12 and 30 mile route and six participants taking on the four-and-a-half mile walk.

Three neurosurgeons from Hull Royal Infirmary – Mr Chittoor Rajarman, Mr Gerry O'Reilly, and Mr Chris Lee – were in attendance at the event, the latter of whom took part in the 30 mile bikeathon.

The Bikeathon kicks off.

The weather held out for the beginning of the two races, but the heavens opened shortly after soaking the hardy participants – but Ruth said the cyclists were glad of the rain which cooled them down during the tough challenge.

Overall £650 was raised on the day, which will go towards the purchase of specialist surgical equipment which helps surgeons performing precise brain surgery.

Ruth and Tony have extended their thanks to all those who took part on the day, the ladies on the sign-in desk, drinks stop volunteers and marshals, as well as Ian Hart for pegging out the 12 and 30 mile route, Huttoft Service Station for donations of bottles of water, and to Your Move in Sutton-on-Sea for the chocolate bars.

