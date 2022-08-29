Sharon said she visited the park and saw the raffle we were running for the defibrillator collection and our collection boxes and she said she wanted to help she then got in touch with me and we were talking and she suggested doing a sponsored walk and I agreed that I would do it with her and that's where it all began really on top of the sponsored walk the ladies are doing the park has been fundraising vigorously all throughout the summer to raise money for a fundraising and life saving defibrillator to be installed in the park Sharon has been performing as her alter-ego Shana at musical events which pause during the summer but have no restarted again as of next Wednesday September 7th at 1:30 well there will also be a bingo and tombola where people can donate as much money as they can spare all the hard work we put in Behind the Scenes is starting to pay off and we just need to keep on going and sharing with people what we're doing Sharon said