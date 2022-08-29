Sponsored walk for defibrillator fund

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharron Tonge of Wolds Wildlife Park.

Sharron Tonge of Wolds Wildlife Park is taking part in a sponsored walk with Ann Marie Beart, a nurse at Boston Pilgrim Hospital who saw the fundraising the park’s staff were doing to buy a defibrillator, and decided she wanted to help.

Sharron said: “She visited the park and saw the raffle we were running for the defibrillator and said she wanted to help.

"She then got in touch with me and we were talking and she suggested doing a sponsored walk and I agreed that I would do it with her and that's where it all began really.”

The walk will see the ladies walk 15 miles on Wednesday September 14, starting at Witham and Blues in Langrick and finishing back at the Wildlife Park.

On top of the sponsored walk, the park’s team has been fundraising vigorously throughout the summer to raise money for a life-saving defibrillator to be installed in the park.

Sharron has been performing as her alter-ego Shana, with her next musical fundraiser taking place on Wednesday (September 7) at 1.30pm, where there will also be a bingo and tombola.

Sharron added: “All the hard work we put in behind the scenes is starting to pay off and we just need to keep sharing with people what we're doing.”