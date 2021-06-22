Spring Superdraw boosts charity funds

Superdraw winner Michael Hawkins.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare has raised over £18,000 in its Spring Superdraw, thanks to the support of local people who bought tickets for £1 each.

Based on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, the independent charity provides specialist palliative care for patients with life limiting illnesses.

Now in its 29th year, as well as providing vital end of life care, Lindsey Lodge Hospice now delivers a variety of innovative services and interventions, which provide much-needed support to people living with life limiting conditions in the community.

The winning ticket announced in the draw belonged to Michael Hawkins, who was presented with the cheque for the top prize of £1,500. Five other lucky winners won £100 each. All of the prize money was donated by Lindsey Lodge’s Brand Partners.

First prize winner Michael said: “I’m delighted to have won, I’ve been playing the Superdraws for many years now, as I know a number of people who have been helped by Lindsey Lodge.

“I know that as a charity they rely on the local community and donations, which is why I always support the draws.”

Michael plans to spend his winnings on a long-awaited holiday to Lanzarote.

Lindsey Lodge fundraising manager Kirsty Walker said: “Congratulations to our winners! A massive thank you to everyone who bought tickets and to our Brand Partners for sponsoring our prizes.

“With our latest draw, the total raised by our superdraws has now surpassed £177,000 which is truly amazing – and it’s all thanks to our fantastic supporters!

“We’re extremely grateful for the support that we receive from the local community. By purchasing and selling our tickets you are directly supporting a vital service that makes a difference to local patients and their families.”