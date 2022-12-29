St Barnabas Hospice has again brought back its Tree-cycle scheme, collecting Christmas trees in exchange for donations.

St Barnabas Hospice's Tree-cycle scheme.

The charity’s annual Tree-cycle initiative offers householders and businesses alike the opportunity to get rid of their unwanted tree after the 12 days of Christmas in return for a donation so that the Hospice can continue to provide care to more than 12,000 people living with a terminal or life-limiting illness across Lincolnshire.

St Barnabas’s team of ‘elves’ will be picking up trees from Saturday 7th to Wednesday 11th January, and this year, will be able to visit more villages and towns in Lincolnshire than ever before, thanks to increased support from local businesses and organisations.

Advertisement

Once you have booked your tree collection at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle, and you have been informed when the elves will be collecting, ensure your tree is left in a clearly visible location, either at the end of your drive or outside your door – the elves are unable to enter your property, back garden or shed, so please make sure the tree is ready for collection.

St Barnabas Hospice has again brought back its Tree-cycle scheme.

Advertisement

The trees will then be recycled, as St Barnabas have partnered with several wood-chipping companies who have kindly agreed to chip unpotted trees, where wood chippings can be used for biomass boilers or can be turned into mulch for gardens.

Potted trees will be replanted in local woodland by Rudies Roots Nurseries.

Advertisement

Chris Dunkley, Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas Hospice and ‘lead elf’ of Tree-cycle, said: “Our team can collect your tree from outside your door and recycle it in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

"You’ll be supporting a local charity, making a green choice, and you don’t have to worry about taking a trip to the tip or vacuuming needles out of your car!

Advertisement

“All trees have to be under six feet, and if we are collecting multiple trees, we would be very grateful if your donation could reflect this extra work.

“It’s a tree-mendous offer, and we expect to see a huge take-up.”

Advertisement

“We want to say a big thank you to all our volunteers, and for the support we’re receiving from local businesses and communities, it means so much to us to be able to offer this service and we look forward to another successful Tree-cycle.”