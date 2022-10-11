St Barnabas to receive free advertising at Lincoln City FC

Kelly-Marie Marshall, St Barnabas' Online Sales Manager and Caroline Peach, Head of Retail.

St Barnabas Hospice has been chosen by eBay to receive free advertising at the Imp’s EFL home games to help the charity spread the word about its eBay store. Imp supporters may have already spotted St Barnabas advertising around the pitch and in the match programmes.

Some exciting off-pitch activities are happening, too, with a shirt signed by all current Lincoln City FC players to be raffled off through a guessing game. The question to answer is: How many people were cared for in their own homes by St Barnabas Hospice in the financial year of 2021/22?

It costs just £1 to submit your answer and be in with a chance to win this great shirt. Click here to buy your tickets for the raffle to be in with the chance to win the signed shirt. Tickets will be on sale until 27th October 2022.

St Barnabas has also received 10 tickets and 4 VIP Hospitality tickets to give away, which will be donated as prizes at raffles and fundraising events and gifted to selected Imp-supporting patients to spread football cheer.

This partnership between eBay’s Small Business United and the English Football League (EFL) supports 72 organisations across the country to gain more exposure and help grow their business further.

The partnership was officially launched at the eBay Roadshow in Reading this summer, where St Barnabas was presented the signed shirt by famous ex-footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa (aka The Beast) and Sky Sports presenter Michelle Owen.

Andrew Whitham, Director of Commercial Affairs at Lincoln City FC, commented: “It’s great to see St Barnabas benefiting from a national campaign in partnership with the EFL. They’re a fantastic charity that plays a key role in our local community.

“Imps fans will be able to see the St Barnabas logo in our match day programmes and on our LED perimeter boards at the LNER Stadium, which is great for brand awareness.”

Caroline Peach, St Barnabas Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for us to gain further support for our charity. eBay is a brilliant platform that helps us extend our reach to national and even international audiences, as we have recently sold a very rare collectable to someone in the USA!”

“We sell a huge variety of items, including collectables, antique coins, and musical instruments. We recently sold a Star Wars LEGO set and a first pressing of a Led Zeppelin vinyl. There are always a lot of items that would make perfect gifts, too, including Harry Potter, DC, Marvel, and gaming merchandise.

“Much like our physical charity shops, you never know what you’ll find on our eBay store, so make sure to have a look!”

The charity has 25 shops around Lincolnshire which are always looking for donations, especially for items that fall under entertainment, such as technology, musical instruments, fandom merchandise and video games.

