St Barnabas’s £1m upgrade to begin next month

St Barnabas Hospice.

The construction and essential maintenance works at the charity’s Nettleham Road unity in Lincoln will commence in early June, and aim to be completed by mid-October 2022.

During the works, St Barnabas’s clinical staff will be redeployed to work in the community alongside existing community services or other inpatient settings across the county to maintain their vital care and support.

Michelle Webb, Director of Patient Care, said: “I am delighted that we have a confirmed date for these essential works to improve our patient and families' experience at our Inpatient Unit in Lincoln.

"To be able to complete this work as efficiently and safely as possible, our care from the site will be paused until October 2022.

"We are working very closely with our contractor and project delivery team to minimise disruption to our patients, staff, and the wider healthcare community.

“Everyone connected with the Hospice is committed to providing the best facilities and infrastructure for our patients, their families, and our staff. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our fully refurbished unit in early autumn 2022.”

St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire provides inpatient support and community care through Wellbeing Centres in Louth, Lincoln, Boston, Spalding and Grantham.