Staff mark Diabetes Day by becoming fully diabetes trained

Staff at Bearhugs Nursery have announced that they are now fully trained in diabetes management to ensure the safety of their staff and children.

Their recent training at the nursery, located on South Street in Horncastle, was completed by an NHS licensed diabetes nurse, and forms part of the nursery's ongoing commitment to furthering their training and skills to provide the best experiences for their children.

In celebration of this achievement, and to honour those who battle diabetes daily, the staff at Bearhugs wore blue for National Diabetes Day, showing their support for the cause and raising awareness in the process.

