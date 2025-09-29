Staff praised as supported-living service in Alford impresses watchdog inspectors

A service that helps people in Alford with learning disabilities and autism has been given a clean bill of health by the official watchdog.

The Sycamores, a home on South Street providing community supported living (CSL), was visited by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in August and September.

Now CSL Alford has been handed a rating of ‘Good’, not just overall but also in all five individual categories, which means it can be regarded as safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The service, which is run by the Linkage Community Trust and managed by Lynsey Anne Wheatley, aims to support people to live as independently as possible. At the time of the inspection, 13 people were under its wing.

The CQC report was full of praise for staff, who were described as “consistently kind and attentive, delivering personal care with sensitivity and having a focus on upholding people’s privacy and dignity”.

"Staff were empathetic, respectful and responsive to urgent needs,” the report went on. “Care was flexible and aligned with personal preferences.”

This was backed up by users of the service, who “spoke positively” to inspectors, praising the quality of their care and describing “trusting relationships with staff who knew them well”.

They “felt confident to raise concerns, knew how to access staff in emergencies and trusted any issues would be address promptly and effectively”.

The report said staffing levels were “sufficient”, with staff “having a good understanding of how to keep people safe and how to identify and report any abuse”.

The service’s leaders were also praised for being “visible and inclusive” and “for promoting the organisation’s values. They “welcomed ideas, supported diversity and offered flexible work-options”, while external professionals also gave “positive feedback”.

The CQC found that medicines were “managed safely”, infection control was “effective”, healthy lifestyles were promoted and health checks were routine.

On the negative side, it found that although staff received training and assessments, some “lacked awareness of best practice guidance” in areas such as medicines, mental capacity and person-centred care.

Also, some staff told inspectors they did not always feel listened to by leaders, even though staff wellbeing was supported and they “felt safe to speak up”. Some staff felt “internal communication and teamwork needed improvement”.